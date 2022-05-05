Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

