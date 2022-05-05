RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RFIL. B. Riley lowered their target price on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get RF Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $65.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.14.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the third quarter valued at $382,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries (Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.