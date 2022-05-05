RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $172.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of -0.28.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in RGC Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

