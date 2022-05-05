Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sam Bucci Sells 15,000 Shares

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 38.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBBN. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

