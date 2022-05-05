RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Grain Co Continental Sells 88,820 Shares of Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 88,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $41,745.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,117,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,184.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Grain Co Continental sold 4,734 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $2,414.34.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $322,397.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $65,465.28.

RIBT opened at $0.47 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $24.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.