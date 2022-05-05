Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

