Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in April

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTNTF. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:RTNTF opened at $77.94 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $106.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

