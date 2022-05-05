Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 98,347 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

