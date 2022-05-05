Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 83.88.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,770,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 33.92 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 29.32 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

