Robert W. Baird Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $131.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.56.
Shares of CLH opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.52. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.
In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 46.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
