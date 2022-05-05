Robert W. Baird Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $131.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.56.

Shares of CLH opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.52. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 46.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

