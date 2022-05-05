Robert W. Baird Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $298.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.35.

Generac stock opened at $261.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $180,053,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

