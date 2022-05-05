Robert W. Baird Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $120.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $96.99 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $145.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $47,888,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,976 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

