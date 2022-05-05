Robert W. Baird Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $187.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABC. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Shares of ABC opened at $156.79 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.73.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

