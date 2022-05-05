Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 21,700 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,988,007 shares in the company, valued at $18,309,544.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner acquired 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,356.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner acquired 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner purchased 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner acquired 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner purchased 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner purchased 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 255.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

