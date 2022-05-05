Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 22,300 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,944,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,424,574.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner bought 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,356.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner acquired 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner acquired 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner bought 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner bought 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

NYSE RKT opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $23.33.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

