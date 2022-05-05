Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) versus NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Financial Review

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rockley Photonics and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 4 0 2.80 NVIDIA 0 6 25 1 2.84

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 269.50%. NVIDIA has a consensus target price of $327.81, indicating a potential upside of 61.21%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Risk & Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and NVIDIA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 53.47 -$168.01 million ($0.66) -5.17 NVIDIA $26.91 billion 22.01 $9.75 billion $3.85 52.85

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -280.16% -45.47% NVIDIA 36.24% 42.99% 25.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Rockley Photonics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design. The company also provides a biosensing platform for consumer wellness, long-term health trend monitoring, patient monitoring, early disease detection, nutrition management, and treatment of certain chronic diseases. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

