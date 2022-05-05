Rockley Photonics (RKLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Rockley Photonics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Rockley Photonics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rockley Photonics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RKLY stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $439.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

In other news, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 767.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 115,085 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

