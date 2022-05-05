Rockley Photonics (RKLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Rockley Photonics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rockley Photonics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RKLY opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Rockley Photonics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $439.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.09.

In other Rockley Photonics news, Director Brian J. Blaser bought 47,060 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 767.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 115,085 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RKLY. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

