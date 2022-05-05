Rockwell Automation, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $11.35 Per Share (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.71.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $222.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $210.62 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

