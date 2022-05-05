Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.71.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $222.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.28. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $210.62 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.