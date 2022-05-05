Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of RMTI opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.09.
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
