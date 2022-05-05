Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.
In other news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
