Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $313.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of ROG opened at $272.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.55. Rogers has a 1-year low of $172.84 and a 1-year high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $76,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers (Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.