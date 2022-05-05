Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

TSE RSI opened at C$6.28 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$5.31 and a 12 month high of C$6.39. The stock has a market cap of C$651.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.41.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$230.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$553,238.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,327.38. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at C$375,020.10.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.