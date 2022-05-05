Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $482.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.37. Root has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Root will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

