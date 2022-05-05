Rover Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $13,404,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

