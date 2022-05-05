Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

