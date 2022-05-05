Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.75.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$33.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$29.26 and a 12-month high of C$37.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 22.06%.
Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
