Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYAN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of RYAN opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.