Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYAN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.
Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
