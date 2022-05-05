Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. On average, analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

