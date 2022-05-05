RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 71,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RYB Education stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of RYB Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of RYB Education stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

