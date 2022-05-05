Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of RHP opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

