Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of BRW stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, May 20th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $137,352.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,890 shares of company stock worth $160,669.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

