Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.89) to GBX 233 ($2.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 264 ($3.30).
Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £526.25 million and a PE ratio of 17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 276 ($3.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.36.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
