Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

SACH opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $168.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 40.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

