Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Safe-T Group stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 46.16% and a negative net margin of 127.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe-T Group (SFET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.