Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $69.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.