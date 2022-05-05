Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
SFE opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $69.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
