Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €97.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €97.00 ($102.11) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($147.37) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($140.00) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday.

EPA SAF opened at €98.68 ($103.87) on Thursday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($70.71) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($97.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €104.45 and a 200-day moving average of €108.36.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

