Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Safran from €137.00 ($144.21) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Safran has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

