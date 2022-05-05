Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Safran in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($144.21) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Safran has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

