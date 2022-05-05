Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Saga Communications stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $28.58.
Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter.
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
