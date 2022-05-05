Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($2.16) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

