Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

SLRX opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.51.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

