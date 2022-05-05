Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

