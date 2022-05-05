Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of SBH opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $25.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 30.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

