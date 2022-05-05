SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Up 21.7% in April

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in SAP by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($136.84) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

SAP stock opened at $102.56 on Thursday. SAP has a 12-month low of $98.58 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.91.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

