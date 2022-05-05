Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 25th

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.352 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Sapiens International has raised its dividend by an average of 22.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sapiens International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPNS. Citigroup cut their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

