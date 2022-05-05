Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $72.75 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

