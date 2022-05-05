Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($194.74) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

SU stock opened at €129.52 ($136.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €143.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €151.97. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($68.29) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($80.36).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

