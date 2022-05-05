Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Peter B. Saba Sells 1,178 Shares

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SCHN stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.48. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after buying an additional 60,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

